klick! Photo Gallery: Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show 2023

This family sported colors to match the boat they had on display Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake.

Skippers at the Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show on Moonlite Bay in Crosslake enjoyed talking about their boats on display Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The 36th annual Whitefish Chain Classic Boat Show was held Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar on Cross Lake, featuring classic and antique wood boats.

