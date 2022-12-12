klick! Photo Gallery: Pine River Parade of Lights 2022

1 of 21: IMG_2600.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

2 of 21: IMG_2608.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

3 of 21: IMG_2613.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

4 of 21: IMG_2617.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

5 of 21: IMG_2624.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

6 of 21: IMG_2627.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

7 of 21: IMG_2633.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

8 of 21: IMG_2638.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

9 of 21: IMG_2639.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

10 of 21: IMG_2663.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

11 of 21: IMG_2669.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

12 of 21: IMG_2673.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

13 of 21: IMG_2686.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

14 of 21: IMG_2695.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

15 of 21: IMG_2706.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

16 of 21: IMG_2713.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

17 of 21: IMG_2733.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

18 of 21: IMG_2810.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

19 of 21: IMG_2840.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

20 of 21: IMG_2869.JPG The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal