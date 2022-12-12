klick! Photo Gallery: Pine River Parade of Lights 2022

PINE RIVER — The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
IMG_2600.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2608.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2613.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2617.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2624.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2627.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2633.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2638.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2639.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2663.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2669.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2673.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2686.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2695.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2706.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2713.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2733.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2810.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2840.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2869.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_2948.JPG
The 2022 Parade of Lights in Pine River was a blast for families kicking off the holiday season in spite of a steady mist creating slick surfaces.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal