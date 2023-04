klick! Photo Gallery: Pine River-Backus prom grand march 2023

Pine River-Backus students had their prom grand march Saturday, April 29, 2023, to the theme "The Great Gatsby" before enjoying dinner and a dance at Catalyst by Nature Link, a new event center at a new resort on Clark Lake in Nisswa.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.