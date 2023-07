klick! Photo Gallery: Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days Parade 2023

Mary Peterson, who owns Tasty Pizza North south of downtown Pequot Lakes with her husband, Bob, was the Stars & Stripes Days Parade grand marshal Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The Pequot Lakes Stars & Stripes Days Parade took place at noon Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in between rainfalls. Rain didn't stop people from lining the streets for the annual event.

