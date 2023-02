klick! Photo Gallery: Pequot Lakes Bocce Ball on Ice 2023

A Bobber Bocce on Ice competitor grimaces during his turn as teammates watch Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, on Sibley Lake in Pequot Lakes.

The second annual Bocce Ball on Ice, sponsored by the Pequot Lakes Chamber, featured 25 four-person, coed teams competing in the event that's half bocce ball and half curling Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, on the Sibley Lake ice in Pequot Lakes. The temperature reached a balmy 40 degrees.

