klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa Firecracker Run 2023

Fourth of July attire was plentiful at the Saturday, July 1, 2023, Nisswa Firecracker Run, including this man pushing a stroller across the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center.

Zeke Russo crosses the 5K Nisswa Firecracker Run finish line in first place at 17:57, just ahead of Gabe Meier, who finished second in 17.58 Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Nisswa Community Center.

Waves of runners head down Main Street in Nisswa on Saturday morning, July 1, 2023, as part of the Nisswa Firecracker 5K run.

The 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run took place Saturday morning, July 1, 2023, in downtown Nisswa, featuring 5K and 10K races, as well as a Kids Run, crawfish boil and Slip'N'Slide on the Nisswa Community Center grounds.

