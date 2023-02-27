klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum 2023

NISSWA — Nisswa Elementary School third graders picked a hero or inspiring person to research, dress up as and talk about as part of the Wax Museum project. Fellow students, parents and others visited the Wax Museum on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Hugo Sweet, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, shares information about his character - Albert Einstein - at the wax museum Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pat Norman, left, and Kathy Donnelly listen to Nisswa Elementary School third grader Tucker Kallevig talk about the character he is portraying - Walt Disney - at the wax museum Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Elissabeth Sparrow, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, portrays Queen Elizabeth at the school wax musuem Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Noelle Strovers, Nisswa Elementary School third grader, portrays Jane Goodall at the wax museum event Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
