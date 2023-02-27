klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa Elementary School Wax Museum 2023

Pat Norman, left, and Kathy Donnelly listen to Nisswa Elementary School third grader Tucker Kallevig talk about the character he is portraying - Walt Disney - at the wax museum Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in the school library.

NISSWA — Nisswa Elementary School third graders picked a hero or inspiring person to research, dress up as and talk about as part of the Wax Museum project. Fellow students, parents and others visited the Wax Museum on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.

