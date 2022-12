klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa City of Lights Festival 2022

Warm temperatures in the 40s helped draw a massive crowd of people to the 41st annual Nisswa City of Lights Festival on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, where lines were long for horse-drawn wagon rides, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, photos with live reindeer and more.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.