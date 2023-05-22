klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa 4th grade graduation

1 of 57: IMG_5111.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

2 of 57: IMG_5046.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

3 of 57: IMG_5047.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

4 of 57: IMG_5048.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

5 of 57: IMG_5049.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

6 of 57: IMG_5050.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

7 of 57: IMG_5051.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

8 of 57: IMG_5052.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

9 of 57: IMG_5053.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

10 of 57: IMG_5054.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

11 of 57: IMG_5055.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

12 of 57: IMG_5056.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

13 of 57: IMG_5057.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

14 of 57: IMG_5056.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

15 of 57: IMG_5057.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

16 of 57: IMG_5058.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

17 of 57: IMG_5059.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

18 of 57: IMG_5060.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

19 of 57: IMG_5061.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

20 of 57: IMG_5062.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

21 of 57: IMG_5063.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

22 of 57: IMG_5064.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

23 of 57: IMG_5065.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

24 of 57: IMG_5066.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

25 of 57: IMG_5067.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

26 of 57: IMG_5066.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

27 of 57: IMG_5067.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

28 of 57: IMG_5068.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

29 of 57: IMG_5069.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

30 of 57: IMG_5070.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

31 of 57: IMG_5071.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

32 of 57: IMG_5072.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

33 of 57: IMG_5073.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

34 of 57: IMG_5074.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

35 of 57: IMG_5075.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

36 of 57: IMG_5076.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

37 of 57: IMG_5077.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

38 of 57: IMG_5078.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

39 of 57: IMG_5079.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

40 of 57: IMG_5080.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

41 of 57: IMG_5081.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

42 of 57: IMG_5082.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

43 of 57: IMG_5083.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

44 of 57: IMG_5084.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

45 of 57: IMG_5085.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

46 of 57: IMG_5086.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

47 of 57: IMG_5087.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

48 of 57: IMG_5088.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

49 of 57: IMG_5089.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

50 of 57: IMG_5090.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

51 of 57: IMG_5091.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

52 of 57: IMG_5092.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

53 of 57: IMG_5123.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

54 of 57: IMG_5130.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

55 of 57: IMG_5136.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

56 of 57: IMG_5151.JPG NISSWA — Nisswa fourth graders said a bittersweet farewell to Nisswa elementary school at their fourth grade graduation before moving on to a new school in the 2023-2024 school year. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal