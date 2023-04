klick! Photo Gallery: Miss Pequot Lakes Pageant 2023

Sophia Nordby claimed the crown at the Miss Pequot Lakes Pageant on Friday, April 14, 2023. Others vying for the crown were Kessa Eggert, Gabby Ziesemer and Aubrey Larsen.

