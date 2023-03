klick! Photo Gallery: Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition 2023

Winning titles at the Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2023, were, from left: First Princess Ashley Wallin, Little Miss Nisswa Claire Nickelson, Miss Nisswa Amber Hidde, Second Princess Jasmine Patnoe, Little Miss Nisswa Jocelyn Deschaine and Miss Congeniality Annie Neva. Not pictured is Little Miss Nisswa Astrid Stumvoll, who missed the event because of illness.

Miss Nisswa 2022 Maddie Ryan and First Princess 2022 Brooke Krivich crown Amber Hidde as Miss Nisswa 2023 at the Miss Nisswa Scholarship Competition on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Nisswa Elementary School.

