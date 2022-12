klick! Photo Gallery: Minnesota Power Winter 2022 storm photos

1 of 10: bucket.jpeg After a Dec. 14 and 15 winter storm caused a historic number of downed power lines, crews from Minnesota Power worked hard and fought challenging conditions to get power back to over 20,000 people. Contributed / Minnesota Power

