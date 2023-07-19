klick! Photo Gallery: King and Queen Bean crowned for Bean Hole Days 2023

1 of 29: IMG_5925.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

2 of 29: IMG_5928.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

3 of 29: IMG_5929.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

4 of 29: IMG_5930.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

5 of 29: IMG_5931.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

6 of 29: IMG_5932.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

7 of 29: IMG_5933.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

8 of 29: IMG_5934.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

9 of 29: IMG_5935.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

10 of 29: IMG_5936.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

11 of 29: IMG_5937.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

12 of 29: IMG_5938.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

13 of 29: IMG_5952.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

14 of 29: IMG_5970.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

15 of 29: IMG_5985.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

16 of 29: IMG_5991.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

17 of 29: IMG_5992.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

18 of 29: IMG_5993.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

19 of 29: IMG_5994.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

20 of 29: IMG_5995.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

21 of 29: IMG_5996.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

22 of 29: IMG_5997.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

23 of 29: IMG_5998.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

24 of 29: IMG_6018.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

25 of 29: IMG_6019.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

26 of 29: IMG_6021.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

27 of 29: IMG_6022.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

28 of 29: IMG_6024.JPG Brandon and Jill Anderson presided over the 2023 Pequot lakes Bean Hole Days on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal