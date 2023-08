klick! Photo Gallery: Ideal Beef Feed Aug. 9, 2023

The Ideal Fire Department hosted its 45th annual Ideal Beef Feed fundraiser for the Ideal Fire Relief Association on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the fire hall, serving beef, buns, sweet corn, coleslaw and watermelon.

