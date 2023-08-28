klick! Photo Gallery: Gull Lake Boat Show 2023

The 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Gull Lake was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Bar Harbor Supper Club in Lake Shore.
GullLakeBoatShow (1).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (2).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (3).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (4).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (5).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (6).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (7).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (8).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (9).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (10).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (11).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (12).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (13).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (14).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (15).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (16).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (17).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (18).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (19).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (20).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (21).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (22).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (23).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (24).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (25).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (26).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (27).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (28).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (29).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (30).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (31).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (32).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (33).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (34).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (35).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (36).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (37).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (38).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (39).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (40).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (41).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (42).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (43).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (44).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (45).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (46).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (47).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (48).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (49).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (50).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (51).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (52).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (53).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (54).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (55).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (56).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (57).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (58).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (59).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (60).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (61).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (62).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (63).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (64).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (65).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (66).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal
GullLakeBoatShow (67).JPG
Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore.
Tom Fraki / Echo Journal