klick! Photo Gallery: Gull Lake Boat Show 2023

1 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (1).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

2 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (2).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

3 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (3).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

4 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (4).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

5 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (5).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

6 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (6).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

7 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (7).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

8 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (8).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

9 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (9).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

10 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (10).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

11 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (11).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

12 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (12).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

13 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (13).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

14 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (14).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

15 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (15).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

16 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (16).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

17 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (17).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

18 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (18).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

19 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (19).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

20 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (20).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

21 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (21).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

22 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (22).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

23 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (23).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

24 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (24).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

25 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (25).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

26 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (26).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

27 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (27).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

28 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (28).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

29 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (29).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

30 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (30).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

31 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (31).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

32 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (32).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

33 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (33).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

34 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (34).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

35 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (35).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

36 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (36).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

37 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (37).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

38 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (38).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

39 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (39).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

40 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (40).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

41 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (41).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

42 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (42).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

43 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (43).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

44 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (44).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

45 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (45).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

46 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (46).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

47 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (47).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

48 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (48).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

49 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (49).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

50 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (50).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

51 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (51).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

52 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (52).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

53 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (53).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

54 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (54).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

55 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (55).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

56 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (56).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

57 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (57).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

58 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (58).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

59 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (59).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

60 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (60).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

61 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (61).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

62 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (62).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

63 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (63).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

64 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (64).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

65 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (65).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal

66 of 67: GullLakeBoatShow (66).JPG Classic boats arrive at Bar Harbor Supper Club on Gull Lake for the 14th annual Classic Boat Show on Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Lake Shore. Tom Fraki / Echo Journal