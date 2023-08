klick! Photo Gallery: Crosslake events Aug. 12, 2023

Events in Crosslake on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, included the Crosslake Fire Department's annual pig roast fundraiser and Show N Shine Car Display; the Crosslake Art Club's 38th annual art show; and the 13th annual cardboard boat races at Moonlite Bay.

