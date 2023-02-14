klick! Photo Gallery: Back to Basics 2023

back to basics 2023 (1).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (2).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (3).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (4).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (5).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (6).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (7).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (8).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (9).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (10).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (11).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (12).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (13).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (14).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (15).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (16).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (17).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (18).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (19).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (20).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
back to basics 2023 (21).JPG
Back to Basics 2023 was a glorious return to the in-person annual event, which was disrupted throughout the COVID pandemic. Attendees gathered on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 to enjoy sustainable living workshops, vendors and a keynote address on how the glaciers shaped Minnesota lakes.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal