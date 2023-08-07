klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival

1 of 13: amber.JPG Amber Lonski of Fargo takes aim and tries her best at the pit spitting contest while her dog Miss Whiskey stands guard. Contributed / Donna Evans

2 of 13: Anne.JPG Anne Aamodt of Lakeshore was one of the creators of the many pieces of chainsaw art that were on display. Contributed / Donna Evans

3 of 13: artarea.JPG Kids were encouraged to show off their artistic skills by coloring, painting and designing various pieces of artwork. The art will be displayed at the Pequot Lakes Library through August. Contributed / Donna Evans

4 of 13: backseat.JPG Audrey Norton drove blind folded through the Back Seat Driver’s Course, while Nicholas Horton, gave directions to keep Audrey on course. The Nortons were visiting from Chanhassen. Contributed / Donna Evans

5 of 13: chainsaw.JPG While music played in the background, people strolled through the various art booths including checking out the various chainsaw art pieces that were on display. Contributed / Donna Evans

6 of 13: chokecherry.JPG The 15th Annual Chokecherry Festival put on by the Pequot Lakes - Breezy Point Lions attracted people of all ages to enjoy music, feast on everything from mini-donuts to tacos, view the artwork and enjoy numerous games. And, no need to worry if you couldn’t cook up your own chokeberry treats, jellies, jams and syrups were available for sale. Contributed / Donna Evans

7 of 13: Ivy.JPG Ivy Roth 2, of Bloomington, was successful in throwing a hula hoop over a target to win a prize. Contributed / Donna Evans

8 of 13: kepler.JPG Kepler Cards, 2, of Breezy Point, carefully picked through the various objects that included bottle caps, pipe cleaners and yard, as he searched for the perfect addition to his chokecherry drawing.Twin Contributed / Donna Evans

9 of 13: lemonade.JPG The lemonade stand was a popular stop for many of the people who were enjoying the festival. Contributed / Donna Evans

10 of 13: Lita.JPG Lita Clement, 1 -1/2 of Pequot Lakes, was a little small to enjoy the kids’ games, but she still got into the action by wearing the mask her sister won in one of the games. Contributed / Donna Evans

11 of 13: Raelynn.JPG Raelynn Balaski, 4, of Little Falls, carefully added additional coats of paint to her artwork to come up with the perfect masterpiece. Contributed / Donna Evans

12 of 13: seed2.JPG Although the pit didn’t go very far, Vaila Roth, 6, of Bloomington, gave it her best shot in the pit spitting contest. Contributed / Donna Evans