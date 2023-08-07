klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 Pequot Lakes Chokecherry Festival

The 15th Annual Chokecherry Festival put on by the Pequot Lakes - Breezy Point Lions attracted people of all ages to enjoy music, feast on everything from mini-donuts to tacos, view the artwork and enjoy numerous games. And, no need to worry if you couldn’t cook up your own chokeberry treats, jellies, jams and syrups were available for sale.
amber.JPG
Amber Lonski of Fargo takes aim and tries her best at the pit spitting contest while her dog Miss Whiskey stands guard.
Contributed / Donna Evans
Anne.JPG
Anne Aamodt of Lakeshore was one of the creators of the many pieces of chainsaw art that were on display.
Contributed / Donna Evans
artarea.JPG
Kids were encouraged to show off their artistic skills by coloring, painting and designing various pieces of artwork. The art will be displayed at the Pequot Lakes Library through August.
Contributed / Donna Evans
backseat.JPG
Audrey Norton drove blind folded through the Back Seat Driver’s Course, while Nicholas Horton, gave directions to keep Audrey on course. The Nortons were visiting from Chanhassen.
Contributed / Donna Evans
chainsaw.JPG
While music played in the background, people strolled through the various art booths including checking out the various chainsaw art pieces that were on display.
Contributed / Donna Evans
chokecherry.JPG
Contributed / Donna Evans
Ivy.JPG
Ivy Roth 2, of Bloomington, was successful in throwing a hula hoop over a target to win a prize.
Contributed / Donna Evans
kepler.JPG
Kepler Cards, 2, of Breezy Point, carefully picked through the various objects that included bottle caps, pipe cleaners and yard, as he searched for the perfect addition to his chokecherry drawing.Twin
Contributed / Donna Evans
lemonade.JPG
The lemonade stand was a popular stop for many of the people who were enjoying the festival.
Contributed / Donna Evans
Lita.JPG
Lita Clement, 1 -1/2 of Pequot Lakes, was a little small to enjoy the kids’ games, but she still got into the action by wearing the mask her sister won in one of the games.
Contributed / Donna Evans
Raelynn.JPG
Raelynn Balaski, 4, of Little Falls, carefully added additional coats of paint to her artwork to come up with the perfect masterpiece.
Contributed / Donna Evans
seed2.JPG
Although the pit didn’t go very far, Vaila Roth, 6, of Bloomington, gave it her best shot in the pit spitting contest.
Contributed / Donna Evans
Sharon.JPG
Artwork that was displayed at the event included jewelry, paintings, metal work, chainsaw art, and numerous unique items of various shapes and sizes. Sharon Itarenda, who has a cabin in the area, stops to take a look at the decorate teapot yard sculptures that were on display.
Contributed / Donna Evans