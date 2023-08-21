Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21
Community

klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 final Nisswa Turtle Races

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 9:45 AM
Share

The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.

IMG_6874.JPG
IMG_6874.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6879.JPG
IMG_6879.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6886.JPG
IMG_6886.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6897.JPG
IMG_6897.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6908.JPG
IMG_6908.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6936.JPG
IMG_6936.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6945.JPG
IMG_6945.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6962.JPG
IMG_6962.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6967.JPG
IMG_6967.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6979.JPG
IMG_6979.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6980.JPG
IMG_6980.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6990.JPG
IMG_6990.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_7000.JPG
IMG_7000.JPG
The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Share
Related Topics: KLICK ECHO JOURNALPHOTO GALLERIESEVENTSFESTIVAL
klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 final Nisswa Turtle Races
IMG_6874.JPG
IMG_6879.JPG
IMG_6886.JPG
IMG_6897.JPG
IMG_6908.JPG
IMG_6936.JPG
IMG_6945.JPG
IMG_6962.JPG
IMG_6967.JPG
IMG_6979.JPG
IMG_6980.JPG
IMG_6990.JPG
IMG_7000.JPG