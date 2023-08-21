klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 final Nisswa Turtle Races

The final turtle races of 2023 were well attended ahead of the release of this year's turtles back into the wild following their tour in the Nisswa racing circuit.
IMG_6874.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6879.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6886.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6897.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6908.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6936.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6945.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6962.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6967.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6979.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6980.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6990.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_7000.JPG
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal