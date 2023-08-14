Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 Backus Cornfest

Travis G. Grimler
By Travis G. Grimler
Today at 10:15 AM
The 2023 Backus Cornfest was a lively success with games, food and, of course, the annual parade.

IMG_6641.JPG
IMG_6641.JPG
The 2023 Backus Cornfest was a lively success featuring the annual corn feed, games and the annual parade.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6701.JPG
IMG_6701.JPG
Backus Cornfest bucket game
Backus Cornfest bucket game
This bucket game was a simple, popular game at the Saturday, Aug. 12 Backus Cornfest.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6719.JPG
IMG_6719.JPG
IMG_6850.JPG
IMG_6850.JPG
IMG_6856.JPG
IMG_6856.JPG
IMG_6891.JPG
IMG_6891.JPG
IMG_6902.JPG
IMG_6902.JPG
IMG_6907.JPG
IMG_6907.JPG
IMG_6918.JPG
IMG_6918.JPG
IMG_6933.JPG
IMG_6933.JPG
IMG_6936.JPG
IMG_6936.JPG
IMG_6709.JPG
IMG_6709.JPG
The annual Backus Cornfest featured many popular annual events, including games, the annual parade and the big corn feed. Barbecue ribs made a return this year after a successful first year in 2022.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
IMG_6719.JPG
IMG_6719.JPG
IMG_6722.JPG
IMG_6722.JPG
IMG_6742.JPG
IMG_6742.JPG
IMG_6747.JPG
IMG_6747.JPG
IMG_6755.JPG
IMG_6755.JPG
IMG_6770.JPG
IMG_6770.JPG
IMG_6775.JPG
IMG_6775.JPG
IMG_6802.JPG
IMG_6802.JPG
IMG_6809.JPG
IMG_6809.JPG
IMG_6819.JPG
IMG_6819.JPG
IMG_6820.JPG
IMG_6820.JPG
