Friday, July 21

Jaws of Life to be demonstrated at Backus fly-in breakfast

Backus Lions give community the chance to talk to rescue workers

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BACKUS — The Backus Lions will host their annual fly-in pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 23, at the Backus Municipal Airport.

Money made from the breakfast will be divided between the Backus Fire Department and Backus First Response.

Activities will include the demonstration of the Jaws of Life. This is a good opportunity for children to talk to the firefighters and the First Response team and to ask questions.

