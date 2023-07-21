Jaws of Life to be demonstrated at Backus fly-in breakfast

BACKUS — The Backus Lions will host their annual fly-in pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 23, at the Backus Municipal Airport.

Read more local area news





Money made from the breakfast will be divided between the Backus Fire Department and Backus First Response.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

Activities will include the demonstration of the Jaws of Life. This is a good opportunity for children to talk to the firefighters and the First Response team and to ask questions.