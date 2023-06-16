'It'll never work' Nisswa tradition spans 60 years

NISSWA — Sixty years ago, Nisswa business owners gave a new town attraction a chance, even though they had serious doubts.

Boy, were they wrong.

"They started with a gentleman going to Florida on vacation, seeing them racing turtles," said Nisswa Chamber President Pam Dorion. "He came back to Nisswa and met with the downtowners. He brought up the idea and they said it would never work. Here we are, 60 years later, still racing turtles."

When the program started, it was very different. Racers at the time had to bring their own turtles if they wanted skin in the game, and they sometimes painted or decorated the armored steeds before the main event.

A participant at the June 7, 2023, Nisswa Turtle Races tries to goad their turtle into moving faster by splashing water behind it. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Eventually, turtle wranglers were used to collect a pool of turtles for newcomers to pick.

"Some local kids would go out and get them," Dorion said. "They still tell stories all the time. They would rent the turtles out and you could decorate them. They were quite the colorful turtle races back in the day."

Now all the turtles come from Mounted Eagles Therapeutic Horsemanship of Brainerd.

"They care for the turtles all year long," Dorion said. "They take a portion of the entrance fee to supplement their fundraising for their therapeutic horsemanship program, which helps disabled kids and adults learn to work through equine services."

Throughout the summer the turtles are cared for and watched carefully. The pavement at the downtown racetrack is kept wet for them, and participants are coached to bring their bucket to their turtle at the end of the race, so that none of the racers are accidentally dropped and injured.

Dorion doesn't know when, but a permanent track was painted in town at some point, and the city had a year-long reminder of a favorite local activity.

This year's first race to kick off the 60th season was Wednesday, June 7. This time around, 270 racers vied for first place. The top winner was a little girl named Charlie, from Illinois.

Dorion said races in the past often attracted approximately 800 racers, and over 5,000 racers over the course of the entire summer. This year she is expecting more.

"I'm thinking more because it's the 60th anniversary and we have celebrity judges every week, cupcakes the first day and cupcakes the last day," Dorion said. "I'm thinking big numbers."

This could be the year the races beat their all-time high attendance. They once had 1,100 racers on the third of July during particularly pleasant weather.

The tradition has attracted racers from all over the globe. Dorion recalled some racers from Japan and Sweden in past years, with a visitor from Australia making an appearance for the start of the 60th year.

Some think the races are for youngsters only, but Dorion said that is a misconception.

"It's for every age," she said. "We had a lady come last year who was 99 years old. Turtle racing was on her bucket list. She raced a turtle and she won. We have littles, because parents can help put the turtle down. It's really for any age. I think that's really important because I waited to have kids and I didn't have to. It's just as much fun for the adults."

Some turtles were having no part in racing on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Nisswa's weekly turtle races, with some staying put on the yellow starting line, and others stopping partway across the track. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

This year's races have some special features. During the first race, Father Matthew Miller, priest with the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Parish, blessed the track and the turtles.

In addition, there will be celebrity judges each week.

"I think Joe Haeg will probably take the cake for celebrity judges," Dorion said of the local NFL player. "We're looking forward to his visit."

The first races featured mini cupcakes for racers the first day. There will be special, vintage looking shirts for sale all summer and giveaways.

Turtle races take place every Wednesday with registration starting at 1 p.m. and racing at 2 p.m. The final race of the year will be Wednesday, Aug. 16, when there will again be cupcakes.

