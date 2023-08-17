Ideal Fire Hall is busy place for annual Ideal Beef Feed

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — Of course, the weather, food and camaraderie were all ideal for the 45th annual Ideal Beef Feed fundraiser for the Ideal Fire Relief Association on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

People packed the Ideal Fire Hall, lining up to receive plates heaping with hot beef, sweet corn, coleslaw and watermelon.

Firefighters and their families host the event, with children keeping busy serving sweet corn and watermelon and busing dishes.

Luella Loven, 12, whose dad, Eli, is a firefighter, serves watermelon at the annual Ideal Beef Feed on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Ideal Fire Hall. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Ron Schultz, former chief, had seven grandchildren working at the event.

An estimated 1,700-2,000 people come for the meal.

People filed through the line right when doors opened at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the annual Ideal Beef Feed fundraiser at the fire hall. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal