Community

Ideal Fire Hall is busy place for annual Ideal Beef Feed

Thousands served in fire hall lot during 45th annual fundraising event

Ideal Beef Feed serving corn Aug. 9, 2023.JPG
Walker Loven, 9, whose dad, Eli, is a firefighter, serves sweet corn at the annual Ideal Beef Feed on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Ideal Fire Hall.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

IDEAL TOWNSHIP — Of course, the weather, food and camaraderie were all ideal for the 45th annual Ideal Beef Feed fundraiser for the Ideal Fire Relief Association on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Ideal Beef Feed Aug. 9, 2023_6006.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Ideal Beef Feed Aug. 9, 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
4d ago

People packed the Ideal Fire Hall, lining up to receive plates heaping with hot beef, sweet corn, coleslaw and watermelon.

Firefighters and their families host the event, with children keeping busy serving sweet corn and watermelon and busing dishes.

Ideal Beef Feed serving watermelon Aug. 9, 2023.JPG
Luella Loven, 12, whose dad, Eli, is a firefighter, serves watermelon at the annual Ideal Beef Feed on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Ideal Fire Hall.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Ron Schultz, former chief, had seven grandchildren working at the event.

An estimated 1,700-2,000 people come for the meal.

Ideal Beef Feed serving Aug. 9, 2023.JPG
People filed through the line right when doors opened at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the annual Ideal Beef Feed fundraiser at the fire hall.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Ideal Beef Feed crowd Aug. 9, 2023.JPG
People filled the tables outside the Ideal Fire Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, for the annual beef feed.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

