Holiday festivities start with a bang in Nisswa

NISSWA — By 8 a.m. on a warm Saturday, July 1, downtown Nisswa was already flooded with people — many decked out in red, white and blue.

The national anthem was sung, a firecracker erupted, and minutes later waves of runners and walkers took off down Main Street as part of the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run.

Read more 'Things To Do'





The event features a 5K and 10K race. The top male and female racers to cross the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center were 5K runners Zeke Russo, of New Prague, in 17:57, and Julia Karls, of St. Cloud, in 19:49, and 10K racers Wesley Sumner in 32.55 and Teegan Anderson in 38.00.

Runners dressed in festive July 4 attire cross the finish line at the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run on Saturday morning, July 1, 2023. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Sumner nearly met the record 10K finish time of 32.22.

The Nisswa Community Center grounds were packed full of runners and spectators enjoying the Firecracker Run signatures events. Those included a crawfish boil and free can of beer for racers, the Kids Run, as well as a Slip'N'Slide and bubbles for kids and adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waves of runners head down Main Street in Nisswa on Saturday morning, July 1, 2023, as part of the Nisswa Firecracker 5K run. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Zeke Russo crosses the 5K Nisswa Firecracker Run finish line in first place at 17:57, just ahead of Gabe Meier, who finished second in 17.58 Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Nisswa Community Center. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

For more race results, visit www.runnisswa.com/ .