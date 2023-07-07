Holiday festivities start with a bang in Nisswa
Nisswa Firecracker Run draws 5K and 10K racers
NISSWA — By 8 a.m. on a warm Saturday, July 1, downtown Nisswa was already flooded with people — many decked out in red, white and blue.
The national anthem was sung, a firecracker erupted, and minutes later waves of runners and walkers took off down Main Street as part of the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run.
The event features a 5K and 10K race. The top male and female racers to cross the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center were 5K runners Zeke Russo, of New Prague, in 17:57, and Julia Karls, of St. Cloud, in 19:49, and 10K racers Wesley Sumner in 32.55 and Teegan Anderson in 38.00.
Sumner nearly met the record 10K finish time of 32.22.
The Nisswa Community Center grounds were packed full of runners and spectators enjoying the Firecracker Run signatures events. Those included a crawfish boil and free can of beer for racers, the Kids Run, as well as a Slip'N'Slide and bubbles for kids and adults.
For more race results, visit www.runnisswa.com/ .
