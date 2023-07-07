Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Holiday festivities start with a bang in Nisswa

Nisswa Firecracker Run draws 5K and 10K racers

Firecracker Run stroller_5865.JPG
Fourth of July attire was plentiful at the Saturday, July 1, 2023, Nisswa Firecracker Run, including this man pushing a stroller across the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

NISSWA — By 8 a.m. on a warm Saturday, July 1, downtown Nisswa was already flooded with people — many decked out in red, white and blue.

Firecracker Run Nisswa 2023_5812.JPG
Community
klick! Photo Gallery: Nisswa Firecracker Run 2023
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
Dec 31, 1969

The national anthem was sung, a firecracker erupted, and minutes later waves of runners and walkers took off down Main Street as part of the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The event features a 5K and 10K race. The top male and female racers to cross the finish line at the Nisswa Community Center were 5K runners Zeke Russo, of New Prague, in 17:57, and Julia Karls, of St. Cloud, in 19:49, and 10K racers Wesley Sumner in 32.55 and Teegan Anderson in 38.00.

Firecracker Run two people_5847.JPG
Runners dressed in festive July 4 attire cross the finish line at the 14th annual Nisswa Firecracker Run on Saturday morning, July 1, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Sumner nearly met the record 10K finish time of 32.22.

The Nisswa Community Center grounds were packed full of runners and spectators enjoying the Firecracker Run signatures events. Those included a crawfish boil and free can of beer for racers, the Kids Run, as well as a Slip'N'Slide and bubbles for kids and adults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firecracker Run 5K start_5830.JPG
Waves of runners head down Main Street in Nisswa on Saturday morning, July 1, 2023, as part of the Nisswa Firecracker 5K run.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
FIrecracker Run top 5K_5838.JPG
Zeke Russo crosses the 5K Nisswa Firecracker Run finish line in first place at 17:57, just ahead of Gabe Meier, who finished second in 17.58 Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Nisswa Community Center.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

For more race results, visit www.runnisswa.com/ .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: The Treehouse in Pequot Lakes sports 'Sold' sign
7h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Murdered By Mistake Book Cover.jpg
Community
Book signing slated July 8 in Pine River
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Cass County Sheriff
Local
Deaths of Pillager couple ruled a murder-suicide
21h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Run for the walleye (1).JPG
Local
Over 400 cross the line at Grandpa's Run for the Walleye in Crosslake
9h ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Murdered By Mistake Book Cover.jpg
Community
Book signing slated July 8 in Pine River
8h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Barclay original camp.jpg
Exclusive
Local
150 years of history - Pine River is ready to celebrate its past
2d ago
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal