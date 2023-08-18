Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hackensack Legion fundraiser breakfast is Aug. 20

Proceeds support youth scholarships

PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

HACKENSACK — Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the club.

The menu includes a choice of biscuits and gravy and eggs; or eggs, bacon, hashbrowns and toast. Both include juice and coffee for $8.

The proceeds go to support youth scholarships.

