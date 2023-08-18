Hackensack Art and Book Festival is creative fun

HACKENSACK — The annual Northwoods Art Council's Art and Book Festival brought dozens of authors to Hackensack on Saturday, Aug. 12, including forensic psychologist Frank Weber, who spoke about his career and his writings.

Half of Lake Avenue was lined on either side with artists of all calibers. Their wares included decadent foods, wood carvings, photographs, paintings, handmade dolls, metalwork, fiber arts and almost every other art under the sun.

Brambleberry Farms was one of the food producers available at the Northwoods Art Council's Art and Book Festival in Hackensack on Aug. 12, 2023. Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

Travis Grimler is a staff writer for the Pineandlakes Echo Journal weekly newspaper in Pequot Lakes/Pine River. He may be reached at 218-855-5853 or travis.grimler@pineandlakes.com.