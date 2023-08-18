Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Hackensack Art and Book Festival is creative fun

Annual event provides something for everyone

IMG_6667.JPG
Pet Dennis' new adult coloring book, "Kill Me, My Husband's Retired," got many laughs at the Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, Northwoods Art Council's annual Art and Book Festival in Hackensack.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal
Travis G. Grimler
Today at 2:57 PM

HACKENSACK — The annual Northwoods Art Council's Art and Book Festival brought dozens of authors to Hackensack on Saturday, Aug. 12, including forensic psychologist Frank Weber, who spoke about his career and his writings.

IMG_6656.JPG
klick! Photo Gallery: 2023 Northwoods Art Council Art and Book Festival
Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on PineandLakes.com
Half of Lake Avenue was lined on either side with artists of all calibers. Their wares included decadent foods, wood carvings, photographs, paintings, handmade dolls, metalwork, fiber arts and almost every other art under the sun.

IMG_6686.JPG
Brambleberry Farms was one of the food producers available at the Northwoods Art Council's Art and Book Festival in Hackensack on Aug. 12, 2023.
Travis Grimler / Echo Journal

