Gull Lake anglers enjoy free coffee and doughnuts on the water

NISSWA — "What a service — doughnuts and coffee on the water. I think that's pretty cool."

A Gull Lake angler uttered those words Saturday morning, May 13, and they sum up a 64-year Nisswa Chamber of Commerce tradition.

From left, those aboard the Nisswa Chamber's Welcome Wannigan on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, were Miss Nisswa Amber Hidde, Little Miss Nisswa Jocelyn Deschaine, Kathy Reichenbach with the chamber, Lee Seipp, Nisswa Chamber President Pam Dorion, Nisswa Chamber Executive Assistant Kalie Jay, and Jay Chaney, owner of Boats and Beyond Rentals. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

A pontoon piloted by Jay Chaney, owner of Boats and Beyond Rentals in Nisswa, had just pulled up to the angler so Miss Nisswa Amber Hidde and Little Miss Nisswa Jocelyn Deschaine could hand over a free cup of coffee and a doughnut to the fisherman.

The Welcome Wannigan made its annual voyage across Gull Lake for the walleye and northern pike fishing opener. The morning was cloudy and a bit windy, but rain-free until nearly the last doughnut was handed out to anglers on the Bar Harbor docks.

Miss Nisswa Amber Hidde and Little Miss Nisswa Jocelyn Deschaine hand coffee and doughnuts to anglers while Lee Seipp helps keep the boats apart Saturday, May 13, 2023, on Gull Lake. Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Schaefer's Foods supplied the doughnuts and Stonehouse Coffee provided hot coffee.

