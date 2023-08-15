Growers asked to start pickles for 2024 Pine River Picklefest

PINE RIVER — The 2023 Wefelmeyer Picklefest attended by 3,000-4,000 people was so successful and, by popular demand, the organizing committee has started planning for the second Wefelmeyer Picklefest on Aug. 17, 2024.

When Fred Wefelmeyer arrived March 25, 1918, he was to put Pine River on the nation's “pickle map," as written in the "Logsleds to Snowmobiles" book.

Wefelmeyer, representing the Thiessen Pickle Company of Omaha, Nebraska, proposed building a pickle factory in the village, and contracted local growers to raise 150 acres of cucumbers.

By 1925, Wefelmeyer had his main office in Pine River with salt stations in many small towns in the area.

The Wefelmeyer Picklefest Organizing Committee hopes to once again put Pine River on the nation's "pickle map."

The committee asks local gardeners to start preserving pickles for next year's event, which will include a pickle tasting contest and is open to any local gardeners who hold a Cottage Food Producer license obtained from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture ( WWW.MDA.STATE.MN.US ).

Details for the contest are being developed.

Fred Wefelmeyer III and his family attended the 2023 event, and he and his family are invited to attend the 2024 event.

The first Picklefest was part of Pine River's 150 year celebration and was “a big dill.” It was based on historical information about the Wefelmeyer Pickle Company.

The committee is still interested in gathering any information from anyone who may have the original recipe of the pickles processed at Wefelmeyer's Pickle Company back in the day.

For more information, contact Pat Johnson at 218-81-0898 or pjonly39@gmail.com.