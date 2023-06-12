Grandpa's Run for the Walleye registration is open in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE — Registration is open for the 26th annual Grandpa's 5K Run for the Walleye.

Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye has become one of the signature events of the Crosslake Fourth of July celebration and will take place Saturday morning, July 1.

The event, based at the Crosslake Community Center, will begin with the 10K run at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m., and the Kids Sunfish Dash at 9:45 a.m.

The 5K and 10K routes are USA Track & Field certified and professionally chip-timed. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome and water stops will be available along the routes.

Online registration is available by following the Run for the Walleye quick link at www.wapoa.org .

ADVERTISEMENT

Participants can also sign up and pick up race packets from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the community center. Race day registration will be open at 7 a.m.

The cost of registration for the 5K and 10K is $30 before June 21, or $35 from June 21 through Race Day. The registration fee for the Kids Sunfish Dash (up to age 10) is $10.

All 5K and 10K registrants prior to June 21 will be guaranteed their choice of a long- or short-sleeved performance shirt. Sunfish dash participants will receive a T-shirt and swag bag.

The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association sponsors the race and uses the proceeds to benefit fish habitat in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.