Gospel bluegrass band to perform at Pine River church

Band from Crosby will play at May 28 worship service at Pine River United Methodist

Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 3:57 AM

PINE RIVER — The Churchyard Gospel Bluegrass Band will perform for the sixth time at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, worship service at Pine River United Methodist Church.

The band is from Immanuel Lutheran Church of Crosby.

A freewill mission offering will go to the Pine River-Backus School Tiger Den.

