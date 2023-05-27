Gospel bluegrass band to perform at Pine River church

PINE RIVER — The Churchyard Gospel Bluegrass Band will perform for the sixth time at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 28, worship service at Pine River United Methodist Church.
The band is from Immanuel Lutheran Church of Crosby.
A freewill mission offering will go to the Pine River-Backus School Tiger Den.
