From cars to quilts to artworks and more, Crosslake boasts a busy day

City bursts with people attending annual events

Crosslake Events Aug. 12, 2023_6019.JPG
Scout Nordby, 4, Brainerd, operates the fire hose Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Crosslake Fire Hall during the department’s annual pig roast event.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — Crosslake was teeming with people Saturday, Aug. 12, with multiple events taking place.

Those included the Crosslake Art Club’s 38th annual Art Show at the Crosslake Community Center, featuring members’ works of original art, prints, mini paintings, pottery and cards.

Crosslake Events Aug. 12, 2023_6039.JPG
People look at Crosslake Art Club members' works Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Crosslake Community Center.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Paintings for sale raised money for student scholarships, plus there was artwork door prizes and a gift shop.

The Crosslake Fire Department hosted its annual pig roast fundraiser and Show N Shine Car Display at the fire hall.

Crosslake Events Aug. 12, 2023_6024.JPG
Chelsea Ekeberg scoops baked beans onto plates Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at the Crosslake Fire Hall during the department’s annual pig roast fundraiser for the Crosslake Firefighter Relief Association.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal
Crosslake Events Aug. 12, 2023_6033.JPG
Classic cars were on display at the Crosslake Fire Hall on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, as part of the department’s Show N Shine Car Display.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Just down the road, Moonlite Bay on Cross Lake was full of boats holding spectators for the annual cardboard boat races.

Spectators also lined the hill and County State Aid Highway 16 to view races.

Crosslake Events Aug. 12, 2023_6064.JPG
The cardboard boat races drew a crowd to Moonlite Bay on Cross Lake on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.
Nancy Vogt / Echo Journal

Also taking place Aug. 12 was Camp Knutson’s 37th annual quilt auction fundraiser featuring over 200 quilts in silent and live auctions.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
