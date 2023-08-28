6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Free picnic, Jumpin’ Jehosafats concert set in Emily

Aug. 31 event will benefit the Emily Food Shelf

Jehosafats outside concert.jpg
The Jumpin' Jehosafats performed an outdoor concert in a past year.
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 2:57 PM

EMILY — The Jumpin’ Jehosafats will be in concert Thursday, Aug. 31, at Emily United Methodist Church in Emily following a community-wide free picnic.

The picnic will begin at 5 p.m. and the concert at 6 p.m. A freewill offering will benefit the Emily Food Shelf, which has seen increased need recently.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The concert will feature traditional jazz, gospel and Dixieland music.

The Jumpin’ Jehosafats have played together for over 25 years, lifting spirits and helping groups to raise money for charity. They have played community concerts and appeared at prisons, churches, nursing homes, state fairs, homeless shelters and on riverboats and toured Haiti and Jamaica.

This concert is the final stop on their 2023 “World Tour of Northern Minnesota.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert will be outdoors in the churchyard, or indoors if it rains. Bring a lawn chair.

Emily United Methodist Church is just west of the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 1.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
brainerd-lakes-area-community-foundation-logo.jpg
Local
Quinn Swanson and Tyler Glynn join Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation board
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Public comment sought on Mississippi River Brainerd Comprehensive Watershed Plan
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Shannon Wheeler and family.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Early childhood coordinator embarked on adventurous path
7h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
births-girl-1-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Births: July 31-Aug. 11, 2023, births listed
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Laura Hansen.jpg
Community
Attorney to speak on estate planning issues in Longville
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
082623-police-blotter-mail-theft.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 26, 2023
2d ago
Leroy-Cartoon-head.jpg
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Up North with Leroy - Aug. 28 2023 - Seconds Left
10h ago