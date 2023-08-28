Free picnic, Jumpin’ Jehosafats concert set in Emily

EMILY — The Jumpin’ Jehosafats will be in concert Thursday, Aug. 31, at Emily United Methodist Church in Emily following a community-wide free picnic.

The picnic will begin at 5 p.m. and the concert at 6 p.m. A freewill offering will benefit the Emily Food Shelf, which has seen increased need recently.

The concert will feature traditional jazz, gospel and Dixieland music.

The Jumpin’ Jehosafats have played together for over 25 years, lifting spirits and helping groups to raise money for charity. They have played community concerts and appeared at prisons, churches, nursing homes, state fairs, homeless shelters and on riverboats and toured Haiti and Jamaica.

This concert is the final stop on their 2023 “World Tour of Northern Minnesota.”

The concert will be outdoors in the churchyard, or indoors if it rains. Bring a lawn chair.

Emily United Methodist Church is just west of the intersection of Highway 6 and County Road 1.