Fischer Cabin offers comfort and connection at Crosslake's Camp Knutson

CROSSLAKE — Just in time for the 2023 camp season, Camp Knutson opened the doors of Fischer Cabin.

Built with accessibility in mind, the two-story building offers campers and guests who use wheelchairs additional independence. The cabin is divided into five separate sleeping areas, with a total of 52 beds — making it the second largest cabin at Camp Knutson.

This summer marks the 70th anniversary of Camp Knutson’s dedication in 1953. Sen. Harold Knutson donated his summer home on the peninsula of Big Trout and Lower Whitefish lakes to be used as a camp for children who otherwise wouldn’t have the opportunity to have a camp experience.

A service of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, Camp Knutson today works with 14 partner groups to host 20 camps throughout the year, in addition to more than 1,000 retreat guests that come between September to May.

With medical facilities on-site, youth and adults with autism, heart disease, skin conditions, Down syndrome and other identified needs are able to safely attend camp in a supportive environment.

“Fischer Cabin greatly enhances the quality of our services and offers opportunities for growth in the number of individuals we can successfully support,” Jared Griffin, senior director of Camp Knutson, said in a news release. “It will also be an excellent space for retreat groups and family gatherings.”

The construction of Fischer Cabin went from dream to reality when Dave Fischer donated the lead gift after his wife Marie’s passing in 2019; his three adult children followed suit by contributing generously.

“Through the Fischers’ heartfelt gift in memory of Marie, generations of campers will be able to experience the joys of Camp Knutson,” Caitlin Malin, director of services, said in the news release. “This cabin is where campers will come together and open up to one another, sharing their struggles, frustrations and pains. It is also where they will have the opportunity to create inseparable bonds with each other, grow and feel truly confident in who they are.”

Griffin’s wish for campers is that this new cabin will offer them additional comfort while they enjoy their time at Camp Knutson.

Fischer Cabin welcomed Camp Knutson’s first group of campers this season on June 5, 2023. Contributed / Camp Knutson

“Fischer Cabin is fully equipped to meet every camper where they are and give them the very best care possible," he said.

Everyone is invited to join Camp Knutson in celebrating their 70th anniversary on Saturday, July 15, at Night Under the Stars 2023: It’s a ‘70s Party. Tickets are on sale now at www.campknutson.org/NUTS.

Camp Knutson will also host a free kickoff concert for Night Under the Stars from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 7, with live music by Mike Derus audible from boats and personal watercraft on the lake.