Community

Find the fireworks!

Watch fireworks in 7 area communities over 4 days

Brainerd fireworks1 2022.jpg
Brainerd fireworks
Kelly Humphrey
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

CROW WING COUNTY — The following Fourth of July holiday fireworks shows will take place at dusk in the Brainerd lakes area:

Saturday, July 1

  • Crosslake: Sand Island on Cross Lake.

Sunday, July 2

  • Deerwood: Bay Lake fireworks show near Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort.

Monday, July 3

  • Pequot Lakes: High school practice field. Best viewing locations are both sides of Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes School and the TDS parking lot.
  • Nisswa: Community center.

Tuesday, July 4

  • Brainerd: Don Adamson Field at Brainerd High School.
  • Crosby: Over Serpent Lake at Crosby Memorial Park.
  • Gull Lake: Sponsored by Madden’s and Cragun’s resorts. Watch from the East Gull Lake airport, the Madden’s driving range on County Road 77 or by boat on the south end of Gull Lake.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
