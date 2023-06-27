Find the fireworks!
Watch fireworks in 7 area communities over 4 days
CROW WING COUNTY — The following Fourth of July holiday fireworks shows will take place at dusk in the Brainerd lakes area:
Saturday, July 1
- Crosslake: Sand Island on Cross Lake.
Sunday, July 2
- Deerwood: Bay Lake fireworks show near Ruttger’s Bay Lake Resort.
Monday, July 3
- Pequot Lakes: High school practice field. Best viewing locations are both sides of Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes School and the TDS parking lot.
- Nisswa: Community center.
Tuesday, July 4
- Brainerd: Don Adamson Field at Brainerd High School.
- Crosby: Over Serpent Lake at Crosby Memorial Park.
- Gull Lake: Sponsored by Madden’s and Cragun’s resorts. Watch from the East Gull Lake airport, the Madden’s driving range on County Road 77 or by boat on the south end of Gull Lake.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT