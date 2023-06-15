Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

'Fast Eddie's' Memorial Car Show set June 17 in Nisswa

Event supports prostate cancer education

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

NISSWA — The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund and the Ed Duus family will host the third Annual "Fast Eddie's" Memorial Car Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17, rain or shine, at the Nisswa American Legion. 

Classic, antique and modern era cars will be on display and The Word Radio, 102.7 FM, with Kvamme & Co. will broadcast live from the show. 

Read more local area news

The Nisswa American Legion Auxiliary will provide refreshments. There will be a silent auction, door prizes and free admission  for spectators. 

LPC Fund members will be on hand to provide information to men and their families relating to early detection and/or battling prostate cancer. 

All car show proceeds will go to the LPC Fund support group mission (a designated fund of the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation).

ADVERTISEMENT

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The Lakes Prostate Cancer Fund's mission is to promote public awareness of prostate cancer, provide vital information and casual support group experiences for men and their caregivers. Information is key to early detection and/or living with prostate cancer.

This event is in memory of Ed Duus.

For more information, visit  www.lpcfund.org  or contact Gary Harris at 763-360-3571 or gary@lpcfund.org .

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
up-north-business-bites-shutterstock.jpg
Community
Business Bites: Fundraising goal reached for Pequot Lakes fireworks
June 15, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
June 8-13, 2023, Echo Journal e-papers.png
Local
E-paper highlights: Read Echo Journal e-paper headlines from June 8-13, 2023
June 14, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
crow-wing-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Breaking News
Local
Crosslake woman found dead in waters of Cross Lake near her home
June 14, 2023 02:10 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Students run the 4x400 relay at state
Prep
Pequot’s 4x400 girls’ relay runs 2nd at state
June 14, 2023 08:57 AM
XNSP2141 Track 2A.JPG
Prep
Class 2A State Track and Field 2023 klick! Gallery
June 11, 2023 09:23 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Backus-Water-Tower.jpg
Local
Backus City Council continues discussion on zoning
June 13, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
prm-2023-best-of-contest.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Nominate your favs starting June 1, for the 2023 Best of the Brainerd Lakes Contest!
May 31, 2023 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal