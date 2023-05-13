99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Expect to see watercraft inspectors at Crow Wing landings

Over 16,000 inspections hours on 43 landings are scheduled for 2023 season

AIS (2)
Crow Wing County inspector Raymond DeZurik pulls weeds off a boat exiting Clamshell Lake in July 2022.
Megan Buffington / Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Land Services Department’s 2023 aquatic invasive species program is ramping up to coincide with this year’s fishing opener Saturday, May 13.

Watercraft inspectors will be active on boat landings within the county beginning fishing opener weekend. Over 16,000 inspections hours on 43 landings are scheduled for the 2023 season.

The 2023 AIS plan focuses on the top priorities identified by area lake associations, citizens and business interests. It includes boat landing inspections, decontamination units, education, awareness and innovative projects.

Invasive species are a direct serious threat to local economies and recreationists accessing public waters. Preventing and managing the spread of harmful invasive species is up to everyone.

“Crow Wing County is home to some of Minnesota’s best fishing and boating waters. We remind everyone to take action and become part of the solution for protecting our waters,” Jessica Shea, operations manager, said in a news release. “With our 2023 AIS plan, Crow Wing County is leading Minnesota counties in the effort to limit and prevent the spread AIS in our waters with a very robust inspection program.”

Draining all water, removing plants, mud and other debris, and inspecting trailers and watercraft as you move from lake to lake can minimize the risk of spreading AIS.

Additionally, 21 days of drying time is needed before relocating docks, lifts or swim rafts into a different water body.

For more information, visit www.crowwing.us/ais.

Contact the Land Services Office at 218-824-1010 or landservices@crowwing.us to discuss AIS or other land use related activities.

