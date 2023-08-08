Essentia Health to host sports physical event Aug. 8

BRAINERD — Though it's the middle of summer, Essentia Health says it’s never too early to think about scheduling students for a physical before the school year starts so they can be ready for fall sports.

That’s why the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic is hosting a sports physicals event for the community from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the clinic located at 2014 S. Sixth St. in Brainerd.

No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome.

“Minnesota schools require a sports physical before students can participate in school sports,” Dr. Andrew Zhao, an Essentia orthopedic and sports medicine physician, said in a news release. “It’s really important to get them done early so we can not only check in on your child’s health, but also so they can participate in sports and be set up for a healthy school year.”

There is a $10 fee for the sports physicals.