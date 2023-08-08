Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Essentia Health to host sports physical event Aug. 8

Walk-ins welcome in Brainerd for $10 cost

4365123+0720_pl-essentia-health-brainerd-entrance-file.jpg
Essentia Health St. Joseph's Medical Center's main doors at the front of the hospital at 523 N Third St.. Brainerd Dispatch file photo.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — Though it's the middle of summer, Essentia Health says it’s never too early to think about scheduling students for a physical before the school year starts so they can be ready for fall sports.

That’s why the Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Orthopedics Clinic is hosting a sports physicals event for the community from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the clinic located at 2014 S. Sixth St. in Brainerd.

No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome.

Read more 'Things To Do'

“Minnesota schools require a sports physical before students can participate in school sports,” Dr. Andrew Zhao, an Essentia orthopedic and sports medicine physician, said in a news release. “It’s really important to get them done early so we can not only check in on your child’s health, but also so they can participate in sports and be set up for a healthy school year.”

There is a $10 fee for the sports physicals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
DNR Logo Vertical CMYK
Local
Apply through Aug. 18 for special youth deer hunts
2h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
ask-a-trooper-page-header.jpg
Opinion
Ask a Trooper - Minnesota State Patrol
12h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Brayden Spiczka junior council member July 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member
23h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080623-Vogts-Notes-proud.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: From Baxter to Pequot Lakes and beyond, we can be proud
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Two Crosslake men appointed to state boards
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
080523-police-blotter-fireworks-fire.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 5, 2023
3d ago
PLNational Night Out.BPNight to Unite_5976.JPG
Local
Communities promote public safety at Night Out events
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal