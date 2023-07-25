Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
‘Enchanted April’ auditions set Aug. 7 in Pequot Lakes

Those interested may audition for one of eight speaking roles

072523-enchanted-april-shutterstock.jpg
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 6:57 AM

PEQUOT LAKES — Auditions for the Greater Lakes Area Performing Arts fall production, “Enchanted April,” will be held from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in the Pequot Lakes High School auditorium.

Sweet-natured Lotty Wilton suffers depression from the bleak London winter and from an oppressive relationship with her pompous solicitor-husband. When she sees an advertisement in the paper to rent a castle in Italy for the month of April, she jumps at a chance to escape her downtrodden existence for the “idyllic spot for those who appreciate wisteria and sunshine.”

Read more local area news

Sensing instant kinship with fellow housewife Rose Arnott (a severely angelic woman with sorrows of her own), Lotty persuades Rose to join the adventure.

Seeking to reduce travel costs, the pair find Caroline Bramble, a beautiful and exhausted socialite, and Mrs. Graves, an overbearing widow, to round out the party.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

As the month passes, verdant sun-drenched San Salvatore works its magic on each sad and hardened heart, healing grief and bringing hope. And with the arrival of two chastened husbands and one attractive young artist, romance blooms again.

Matthew Barber’s “Enchanted April," based on Elizabeth Von Armin’s beloved novel of the 1920s, is a gentle and romantic comedy of manners. Against the backdrop of a country still reeling from World War I, “Enchanted April” offers its characters and viewers a necessary calm of sunshine and renewal.

Characters with speaking roles are as follows:

  • Caroline Bramble, female lead.
  • Mrs. Graves, female lead.
  • Lotty Wilton, female lead.
  • Rose Arnott, female lead.
  • Mellersh Wilton, male supporting.
  • Anthony Wilding, male supporting.
  • Costanza, female supporting.
  • Frederick Arnott, male supporting.

Those auditioning will do a cold reading. All are asked to provide dates conflicting with rehearsals, which are scheduled to begin Aug. 21. Callbacks will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.
Actors will be notified by the directorial team of Nancy Waller, Judy Larsen and Lauren Nickisch. If unable to make the audition, call 218-831-2986 to set up an audition time.

Show times and dates are 7 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 5 and 12, and Saturdays, Oct. 7 and 14; and 2 p.m. Sunday matinees, Oct. 8 and 15.

Get Local

