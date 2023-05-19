99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, May 19

Community

Do you love Fourth of July fireworks?

Donate to the cause in Pequot Lakes, Crosslake

Pequot Lakes fireworks May 2023.png
The Pequot Lakes Chamber has funding for a 3-minute fireworks show July 3, 2023, and seeks more donations.
Contributed / Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce
Nancy Vogt
By Nancy Vogt
Today at 7:57 AM

Not to rush summer, but the Fourth of July is rapidly approaching.

Holiday festivities include annual fireworks displays in Pequot Lakes and Crosslake, and both depend on donations for the shows to go on.

Crosslake

The city of Crosslake donates $15,000 toward the Celebrate America show, but $5,000 more is needed.

If we could just capture $1 from everyone who watches the show, we’d have it paid for.
Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber director

The 53rd annual celebration is planned at dusk Saturday, July 1, over the water from Sand Island in the middle of Cross Lake. Boats of all kinds traditionally head out for those on board to enjoy the show, which is choreographed to music on R&J Broadcasting’s Skeeter 101.5 FM radio.

“If we could just capture $1 from everyone who watches the show, we’d have it paid for,” Cindy Myogeto, Crosslake Chamber director, recently told a group gathered at the monthly Explore Crosslake Business Meeting.

The Parks and Library Foundation is collecting funds.

  • Businesses that donate $500 or more toward the fireworks will get a 30-second ad on the radio before the show starts.
  • Any business, family or individual who donates $200 will get their name mentioned on the radio before the show.

Donations must be received by Friday, June 23, for radio recognition. Contact Myogeto at the chamber at 218-692-4027.

  • Any donation amounts are encouraged. 

Make checks payable to the PAL Foundation and mail them to: Crosslake Chamber, P.O. Box 315, Crosslake, MN 56442.
Or visit crosslake.com to make a donation, or donate through Venmo by searching @CrosslakeChamber.

Read more from Nancy Vogt

Pequot Lakes

The need for funds is a bit more dire in Pequot Lakes, where the chamber seeks to raise $12,000 for a 10- to 12-minute fireworks show during Stars & Stripes Days.

The fireworks draw a ton of people.
Nichole Heinen, Pequot Lakes Chamber director

So far, $2,900 has been raised.

“The fireworks draw a ton of people,” said Nichole Heinen, Pequot Lakes Chamber director, noting the bigger the show, the more people who will show up.

The fireworks are planned at dusk Monday, July 3.

To donate, visit pequotlakes.com, scroll down and click on “Donate to the fireworks show.”

Or search @PequotLakesChamber to send a donation via Venmo.

Mail donations to: Pequot Lakes Chamber, P.O. Box 208, Pequot Lakes, MN 56472.

At the chamber building, there’s a Change at the Chamber bucket to drop change into. Two Pequot Lakes businesses will host roundup campaigns: Dairy Queen from May 26-June 9, and Supervalu from May 26-June 11.

Nancy Vogt, editor, may be reached at 218-855-5877 or nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/@PEJ_Nancy.

