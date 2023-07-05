‘Disney’s High School Musical JR’ to be staged

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre will stage “Disney’s High School Musical JR” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

The production includes 50 students in grades 5-12.

“High School Musical JR” features infectious music, a heartfelt story and vibrant characters. This iconic musical debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006.

Travis Chaput is the director, Jacob Hansen is vocal director and Amy Borash is in charge of choreography.

“The youth involved with this show are truly extraordinary - for nearly four months, they have dedicated themselves to working hard, taking risks and pushing themselves to consistently improve,” Joey Yow, director of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, said in a news release.

“Theatre is one of the best ways to learn how to communicate with others and develop confidence, and we look forward to seeing the great things these kids accomplish in the future,” Yow said.

For more information and tickets, visit www.clcperformingarts.com or call 218-855-8199.