Community

‘Disney’s High School Musical JR’ to be staged

Production runs July 6-9 in Brainerd

USE High School Musical in Brainerd July 2023.jpg
The cast rehearses for the production of "Disney's High School Musical JR," to be staged July 6-9, 2023, in Brainerd.
Contributed / Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

BRAINERD — The Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Brainerd Community Theatre will stage “Disney’s High School Musical JR” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 6-8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts in Brainerd.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The production includes 50 students in grades 5-12.

“High School Musical JR” features infectious music, a heartfelt story and vibrant characters. This iconic musical debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006.

Travis Chaput is the director, Jacob Hansen is vocal director and Amy Borash is in charge of choreography.

“The youth involved with this show are truly extraordinary - for nearly four months, they have dedicated themselves to working hard, taking risks and pushing themselves to consistently improve,” Joey Yow, director of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center, said in a news release.

“Theatre is one of the best ways to learn how to communicate with others and develop confidence, and we look forward to seeing the great things these kids accomplish in the future,” Yow said.

For more information and tickets, visit www.clcperformingarts.com or call 218-855-8199.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
