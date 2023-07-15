Crow Wing County launches website photo contest

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County launched a photo contest to capture the best of what the area has to offer.

Winners will have their pictures featured on Crow Wing County’s updated website in 2023. The focus is to update the website with a fresh look.

“We thought, what better way to put a local touch on it than with fantastic photos from around our county,” website administrator Brian Olson said in a news release. “Whether you live here or are a visitor, it’s a wonderful way to share the everyday experiences of Crow Wing County and what makes it so special.”

People are encouraged to submit outdoor pictures of all seasons in Crow Wing County. Photographs must have been taken in Crow Wing County in 2020 or later. Up to three photographs may be entered in the contest.

There are five categories to submit photographs for:

Landmarks.

Landscapes and Cityscapes.

Nature and Animals.

Parks.

People and Activities.

The overall winner will receive a $200 gift card. Winners in each category will also receive a $100 gift card. Winners will be notified by phone or email. A

ll photographs submitted may be used in various Crow Wing County publications and on social media.

For full contest rules and to enter photos, visit http://www.crowwing.gov/PhotoContest. Entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4.