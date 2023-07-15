Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Crow Wing County launches website photo contest

Submit entries in five categories by Sept. 4

crow-wing-county-logo.jpg
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

BRAINERD — Crow Wing County launched a photo contest to capture the best of what the area has to offer.

Winners will have their pictures featured on Crow Wing County’s updated website in 2023. The focus is to update the website with a fresh look.

Read more local area news

“We thought, what better way to put a local touch on it than with fantastic photos from around our county,” website administrator Brian Olson said in a news release. “Whether you live here or are a visitor, it’s a wonderful way to share the everyday experiences of Crow Wing County and what makes it so special.”

People are encouraged to submit outdoor pictures of all seasons in Crow Wing County. Photographs must have been taken in Crow Wing County in 2020 or later. Up to three photographs may be entered in the contest.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

There are five categories to submit photographs for:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Landmarks.
  • Landscapes and Cityscapes.
  • Nature and Animals.
  • Parks.
  • People and Activities.

The overall winner will receive a $200 gift card. Winners in each category will also receive a $100 gift card. Winners will be notified by phone or email. A
ll photographs submitted may be used in various Crow Wing County publications and on social media.

For full contest rules and to enter photos, visit http://www.crowwing.gov/PhotoContest. Entries must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Sept. 4.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
BeanHoleDays_2022_Logo_FullColor_V02.png
Community
Big bean festival coming up in Pequot Lakes
6h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
making-the-grade-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Making the Grade: July 16, 2023
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
st-cloud-state-logo.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Local students graduate from St. Cloud State University
1d ago
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
cast-your-votes-2023-shutterstock.jpg
Exclusive
Contests & Auctions
Cast Your Votes now, in the 2023 'Best of the Brainerd Lakes' Contest!
May 31
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch / Echo Journal
0831_PL-BLOTTER.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: July 15, 2023
8h ago
071423-danecdotes-new-job.jpg
Columns
Danecdotes: Not goodbye, but see you later
1d ago
 · 
By  Dan Determan
Crosslake Fire Chief Chip Lohmiller July 2023.jpg
Local
Crosslake goes with full-time fire chief
2d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt