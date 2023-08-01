Crow Wing County Fair is underway

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Fair kicked off Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds in Brianerd with a jam-packed schedule running through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Following is a schedule of events:

Wednesday, Aug. 2

EMS DAY

9:30 a.m.: All day cares/centers meet at the curling building for snacks, free games and prizes. Day cares should call Kathy Stevens with the number of children attending at 218-839-6042.

9:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Beef Show, Livestock Arena.

10 a.m.: 4-H horse training evaluation followed by 4-H Horse Show (games), Horse Arena.

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.

10:30 a.m.: Great Northern Model T Club and the Old Homestead Power Tractor Club parade through fairgrounds.

Noon-close: Midway open.

Noon: Outstanding Senior Citizen recognition, Mills Free Stage.

Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.

1-4:30 p.m.: Vern Bishop Moose River Band, Mills Free Stage.

1:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Sheep and Swine Show (Lamb Lead will follow Swine Show), Livestock Arena.

4 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Goat Show, Livestock Arena.

5:30 p.m.: 4-H Drill Team performances, horse arena.

6-10 p.m.: Alan Godage Band (classic Country), Mills Free Stage.

6:30-10 p.m.: Tracy Byrd along with Dariann Leigh, grandstand.

7 p.m.: 4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage.

4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage. 10 p.m.: 4-H livestock and horses released.

Thursday, Aug. 3

AG DAY

8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Open Class dairy cattle entered.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Open Class pony, mini, bridle path and stock horse halter enter barn.

8 a.m.-noon: Open Class livestock entered, except dairy cattle.

8 a.m.-noon: Open Class rabbits and poultry entered.

9 a.m.: 4-H Llama Show, Horse Arena.

10 a.m.: 4-H Pet Show, poultry and rabbit tent.

10 a.m.: Open Class Llama/Alpaca Show, Horse Arena.

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.

11 a.m.: 4-H livestock demonstrations, poultry and rabbit tent.

11 a.m.: Century Farms and Agriculture Recognition, Birney Wilkins Garden.

11 a.m.: FFA and 4-H Open Class Dairy Cattle Show, Livestock Arena.

Noon-close: Midway open.

Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.

1:30-3:30 p.m.: Papa Bear Norton performs, Mills Free Stage.

2 p.m.: 4-H Performing Arts and Demonstrations, 4-H Building Stage.

2 p.m.: Tiny Tot Horse Show (entries at 1 p.m.), Horse Arena.

3-8 p.m.: Sheep shearing demonstrations, Livestock Arena.

3 p.m.: Open Class Dairy Goat Show, Livestock Arena.

4 p.m.: Kids Pedal Pull, Mills Free Stage.

4:40-5:40 p.m.: Barrel Run exhibitions, Horse Arena.

5:30 p.m.: Milk drinking relay, Livestock Arena.

5:45-6:20 p.m.: Pole exhibition, Horse Arena.

6-10 p.m.: Wayne Renn Band performs, Mills Free Stage.

6 p.m.: Animal Dress Up Contest, Livestock Arena.

6:30 p.m.: Barrel Run, Horse Arena.

6:30 p.m.: Alex Miller along with Ragtown perform, grandstand.

Alex Miller along with Ragtown perform, grandstand. 7 p.m.: 4-H Performing Arts Showcase followed by Karaoke, 4-H Building Stage.

Friday, Aug. 4

TEEN DAY

8 a.m.: Open Class Horse judged, Horse Arena.

8:30 a.m.: Open Class Poultry Show, poultry building.

9 a.m.: WSCA Open Pleasure Show, Horse Arena.

9:30 a.m.: Open Class Rabbit Show, poultry and rabbit tent.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.: 4-H State Fair packets available. Registrations accepted and questions answered in the 4-H Building.

10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.

10 a.m.: Open Class Beef Show, Livestock Arena.

10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.

11 a.m.: Pre-Teen Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.

Noon-close: Midway open.

1 p.m.: Teen Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.

Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.

2 p.m.: Open Class Sheep Show, Livestock Arena. Open Class Meat Goat Show (following sheep show), Open Class Swine Show (following goat show).

3 p.m.: Open Class Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.

4 p.m.: Pit gates open for Baja Racers.

5 p.m.: BNB Obstacle entries, Horse Arena.

6 p.m.: BNB Obstacle exhibitions, Horse Arena.

7 p.m.: BNB Obstacle Competition, Horse Arena.

6 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Awards Program (following Open Class Swine Show), Livestock Arena.

7 p.m.: Baja Rally Races, grandstand. Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for 12 and under.

7 p.m.: 4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage.

4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage. 7-10 p.m.: District 181 Band performs, Mills Free Stage.

Saturday, Aug. 5

KIDS DAY

