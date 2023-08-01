Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Crow Wing County Fair is underway

Events abound through Aug. 5 at fairgrounds in Brainerd

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Fair kicked off Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds in Brianerd with a jam-packed schedule running through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Following is a schedule of events:

Read more 'Things To Do'

Wednesday, Aug. 2

EMS DAY

  • 9:30 a.m.: All day cares/centers meet at the curling building for snacks, free games and prizes. Day cares should call Kathy Stevens with the number of children attending at 218-839-6042.
  • 9:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Beef Show, Livestock Arena.
  • 10 a.m.: 4-H horse training evaluation followed by 4-H Horse Show (games), Horse Arena.
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
  • 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
  • 10:30 a.m.: Great Northern Model T Club and the Old Homestead Power Tractor Club parade through fairgrounds.
  • Noon-close: Midway open.
  • Noon: Outstanding Senior Citizen recognition, Mills Free Stage.
  • Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
  • 1-4:30 p.m.: Vern Bishop Moose River Band, Mills Free Stage.
  • 1:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Sheep and Swine Show (Lamb Lead will follow Swine Show), Livestock Arena.
  • 4 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Goat Show, Livestock Arena.
  • 5:30 p.m.: 4-H Drill Team performances, horse arena.
  • 6-10 p.m.: Alan Godage Band (classic Country), Mills Free Stage.
  • 6:30-10 p.m.: Tracy Byrd along with Dariann Leigh, grandstand.
  • 7 p.m.: 4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage.
  • 10 p.m.: 4-H livestock and horses released.

Thursday, Aug. 3

AG DAY

ADVERTISEMENT

  • 8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Open Class dairy cattle entered.
  • 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Open Class pony, mini, bridle path and stock horse halter enter barn.
  • 8 a.m.-noon: Open Class livestock entered, except dairy cattle.
  • 8 a.m.-noon: Open Class rabbits and poultry entered.
  • 9 a.m.: 4-H Llama Show, Horse Arena.
  • 10 a.m.: 4-H Pet Show, poultry and rabbit tent.
  • 10 a.m.: Open Class Llama/Alpaca Show, Horse Arena.
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
  • 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
  • 11 a.m.: 4-H livestock demonstrations, poultry and rabbit tent.
  • 11 a.m.: Century Farms and Agriculture Recognition, Birney Wilkins Garden.
  • 11 a.m.: FFA and 4-H Open Class Dairy Cattle Show, Livestock Arena.
  • Noon-close: Midway open.
  • Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
  • 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Papa Bear Norton performs, Mills Free Stage.
  • 2 p.m.: 4-H Performing Arts and Demonstrations, 4-H Building Stage.
  • 2 p.m.: Tiny Tot Horse Show (entries at 1 p.m.), Horse Arena.
  • 3-8 p.m.: Sheep shearing demonstrations, Livestock Arena.
  • 3 p.m.: Open Class Dairy Goat Show, Livestock Arena.
  • 4 p.m.: Kids Pedal Pull, Mills Free Stage.
  • 4:40-5:40 p.m.: Barrel Run exhibitions, Horse Arena.
  • 5:30 p.m.: Milk drinking relay, Livestock Arena.
  • 5:45-6:20 p.m.: Pole exhibition, Horse Arena.
  • 6-10 p.m.: Wayne Renn Band performs, Mills Free Stage.
  • 6 p.m.: Animal Dress Up Contest, Livestock Arena.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Barrel Run, Horse Arena.
  • 6:30 p.m.: Alex Miller along with Ragtown perform, grandstand.
  • 7 p.m.: 4-H Performing Arts Showcase followed by Karaoke, 4-H Building Stage.

Friday, Aug. 4

TEEN DAY

  • 8 a.m.: Open Class Horse judged, Horse Arena.
  • 8:30 a.m.: Open Class Poultry Show, poultry building.
  • 9 a.m.: WSCA Open Pleasure Show, Horse Arena.
  • 9:30 a.m.: Open Class Rabbit Show, poultry and rabbit tent.
  • 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: 4-H State Fair packets available. Registrations accepted and questions answered in the 4-H Building.
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
  • 10 a.m.: Open Class Beef Show, Livestock Arena.
  • 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
  • 11 a.m.: Pre-Teen Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.
  • Noon-close: Midway open.
  • 1 p.m.: Teen Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.
  • Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
  • 2 p.m.: Open Class Sheep Show, Livestock Arena. Open Class Meat Goat Show (following sheep show), Open Class Swine Show (following goat show).
  • 3 p.m.: Open Class Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.
  • 4 p.m.: Pit gates open for Baja Racers.
  • 5 p.m.: BNB Obstacle entries, Horse Arena.
  • 6 p.m.: BNB Obstacle exhibitions, Horse Arena.
  • 7 p.m.: BNB Obstacle Competition, Horse Arena.
  • 6 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Awards Program (following Open Class Swine Show), Livestock Arena.
  • 7 p.m.: Baja Rally Races, grandstand. Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for 12 and under.
  • 7 p.m.: 4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage.
  • 7-10 p.m.: District 181 Band performs, Mills Free Stage.

Saturday, Aug. 5

KIDS DAY

  • 8 a.m.: WSCA Open Game Horse Show, Horse Arena.
  • 10 a.m.: Tractor Driving Contest, north end grandstands.
  • 10 a.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
  • 10 a.m.: Racing Derby, curling building.
  • 10-11:30 a.m.: Brainerd Fire Department ladder truck, curling building.
  • 10-noon.: Final Coloring Contest (exhibitors guide) entries accepted, Administration Building.
  • 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
  • 10 a.m.: Dig for Coins, curling building.
  • 10 a.m.-noon: Facepainting, curling building.
  • 10:45 a.m.: Treasure Hunt, curling building.
  • 11 a.m.: 4-H Premier Showmanship Competition, Livestock Arena.
  • Noon-1 p.m.: Free stuffed animal drawings throughout the day, information building.
  • Noon-close: Midway open.
  • 1 p.m.: 4-H livestock interviews, 4-H Building.
  • Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
  • 2 p.m.: Miss Brainerd Lakes, Princess.
  • 3 p.m.: 4-H State Fair livestock meeting, Livestock Arena.
  • 3-4 p.m.: 4-H Dog Exhibition, Mills Free Stage.
  • 4 p.m.: Pit gates open for Baja racers.
  • 6-9 p.m.: Premium checks available, information booth.
  • 7-10 p.m.: Duluth Transit Authority Band performs, Mills Free Stage.
  • 7 p.m.: State Fair paperwork due.
  • 7 p.m.: Baja Rally Races, grandstand. Tickets are $14 for adults, $8 for 12 and under.
  • 8-10 p.m.: 4-H static exhibits released.
  • 10 p.m.: Industrial Building vendors released.
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
pine-river-backus-family-center.jpg
Local
Pine River-Backus Family Center lists August 2023 happenings
1h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
080123-ask-a-trooper-vehicle-recall.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: How can I find out any safety recalls on a used vehicle I bought?
5h ago
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
7h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Crow Wing County District Court.
Minnesota
Baxter police arrest subject of statewide Amber Alert
5h ago
 · 
By  Matt Erickson
080123-CO-weekly-reports-aggressive-whitetail.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Aggressive young buck on a golf course and illegal campers
12h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Marijuana buds_stock photo
Members Only
Minnesota
Recreational cannabis has arrived in Minnesota. What are its health benefits, risks?
7h ago
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
0930pl-pequot-lakes-library-website.jpg
Local
Mystery novel is part of Pequot Lakes Library book discussion
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal