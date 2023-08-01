Crow Wing County Fair is underway
Events abound through Aug. 5 at fairgrounds in Brainerd
BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County Fair kicked off Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds in Brianerd with a jam-packed schedule running through Saturday, Aug. 5.
Following is a schedule of events:
Wednesday, Aug. 2
EMS DAY
- 9:30 a.m.: All day cares/centers meet at the curling building for snacks, free games and prizes. Day cares should call Kathy Stevens with the number of children attending at 218-839-6042.
- 9:30 a.m.: 4-H and FFA Beef Show, Livestock Arena.
- 10 a.m.: 4-H horse training evaluation followed by 4-H Horse Show (games), Horse Arena.
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
- 10:30 a.m.: Great Northern Model T Club and the Old Homestead Power Tractor Club parade through fairgrounds.
- Noon-close: Midway open.
- Noon: Outstanding Senior Citizen recognition, Mills Free Stage.
- Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
- 1-4:30 p.m.: Vern Bishop Moose River Band, Mills Free Stage.
- 1:30 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Sheep and Swine Show (Lamb Lead will follow Swine Show), Livestock Arena.
- 4 p.m.: 4-H and FFA Goat Show, Livestock Arena.
- 5:30 p.m.: 4-H Drill Team performances, horse arena.
- 6-10 p.m.: Alan Godage Band (classic Country), Mills Free Stage.
- 6:30-10 p.m.: Tracy Byrd along with Dariann Leigh, grandstand.
- 7 p.m.: 4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage.
- 10 p.m.: 4-H livestock and horses released.
Thursday, Aug. 3
AG DAY
ADVERTISEMENT
- 8 a.m.-10 a.m.: Open Class dairy cattle entered.
- 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Open Class pony, mini, bridle path and stock horse halter enter barn.
- 8 a.m.-noon: Open Class livestock entered, except dairy cattle.
- 8 a.m.-noon: Open Class rabbits and poultry entered.
- 9 a.m.: 4-H Llama Show, Horse Arena.
- 10 a.m.: 4-H Pet Show, poultry and rabbit tent.
- 10 a.m.: Open Class Llama/Alpaca Show, Horse Arena.
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
- 11 a.m.: 4-H livestock demonstrations, poultry and rabbit tent.
- 11 a.m.: Century Farms and Agriculture Recognition, Birney Wilkins Garden.
- 11 a.m.: FFA and 4-H Open Class Dairy Cattle Show, Livestock Arena.
- Noon-close: Midway open.
- Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
- 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Papa Bear Norton performs, Mills Free Stage.
- 2 p.m.: 4-H Performing Arts and Demonstrations, 4-H Building Stage.
- 2 p.m.: Tiny Tot Horse Show (entries at 1 p.m.), Horse Arena.
- 3-8 p.m.: Sheep shearing demonstrations, Livestock Arena.
- 3 p.m.: Open Class Dairy Goat Show, Livestock Arena.
- 4 p.m.: Kids Pedal Pull, Mills Free Stage.
- 4:40-5:40 p.m.: Barrel Run exhibitions, Horse Arena.
- 5:30 p.m.: Milk drinking relay, Livestock Arena.
- 5:45-6:20 p.m.: Pole exhibition, Horse Arena.
- 6-10 p.m.: Wayne Renn Band performs, Mills Free Stage.
- 6 p.m.: Animal Dress Up Contest, Livestock Arena.
- 6:30 p.m.: Barrel Run, Horse Arena.
- 6:30 p.m.: Alex Miller along with Ragtown perform, grandstand.
- 7 p.m.: 4-H Performing Arts Showcase followed by Karaoke, 4-H Building Stage.
Friday, Aug. 4
TEEN DAY
- 8 a.m.: Open Class Horse judged, Horse Arena.
- 8:30 a.m.: Open Class Poultry Show, poultry building.
- 9 a.m.: WSCA Open Pleasure Show, Horse Arena.
- 9:30 a.m.: Open Class Rabbit Show, poultry and rabbit tent.
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: 4-H State Fair packets available. Registrations accepted and questions answered in the 4-H Building.
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
- 10 a.m.: Open Class Beef Show, Livestock Arena.
- 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
- 11 a.m.: Pre-Teen Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.
- Noon-close: Midway open.
- 1 p.m.: Teen Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.
- Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
- 2 p.m.: Open Class Sheep Show, Livestock Arena. Open Class Meat Goat Show (following sheep show), Open Class Swine Show (following goat show).
- 3 p.m.: Open Class Talent Contest, Mills Free Stage.
- 4 p.m.: Pit gates open for Baja Racers.
- 5 p.m.: BNB Obstacle entries, Horse Arena.
- 6 p.m.: BNB Obstacle exhibitions, Horse Arena.
- 7 p.m.: BNB Obstacle Competition, Horse Arena.
- 6 p.m.: 4-H Livestock Awards Program (following Open Class Swine Show), Livestock Arena.
- 7 p.m.: Baja Rally Races, grandstand. Tickets are $14 for adults and $8 for 12 and under.
- 7 p.m.: 4-H Arts in Performance, 4-H Building Stage.
- 7-10 p.m.: District 181 Band performs, Mills Free Stage.
Saturday, Aug. 5
KIDS DAY
- 8 a.m.: WSCA Open Game Horse Show, Horse Arena.
- 10 a.m.: Tractor Driving Contest, north end grandstands.
- 10 a.m.: Exhibit buildings open.
- 10 a.m.: Racing Derby, curling building.
- 10-11:30 a.m.: Brainerd Fire Department ladder truck, curling building.
- 10-noon.: Final Coloring Contest (exhibitors guide) entries accepted, Administration Building.
- 10 a.m.-8 p.m.: Kids Kountry open.
- 10 a.m.: Dig for Coins, curling building.
- 10 a.m.-noon: Facepainting, curling building.
- 10:45 a.m.: Treasure Hunt, curling building.
- 11 a.m.: 4-H Premier Showmanship Competition, Livestock Arena.
- Noon-1 p.m.: Free stuffed animal drawings throughout the day, information building.
- Noon-close: Midway open.
- 1 p.m.: 4-H livestock interviews, 4-H Building.
- Noon-9 p.m.: Bingo, upper level of the curling building.
- 2 p.m.: Miss Brainerd Lakes, Princess.
- 3 p.m.: 4-H State Fair livestock meeting, Livestock Arena.
- 3-4 p.m.: 4-H Dog Exhibition, Mills Free Stage.
- 4 p.m.: Pit gates open for Baja racers.
- 6-9 p.m.: Premium checks available, information booth.
- 7-10 p.m.: Duluth Transit Authority Band performs, Mills Free Stage.
- 7 p.m.: State Fair paperwork due.
- 7 p.m.: Baja Rally Races, grandstand. Tickets are $14 for adults, $8 for 12 and under.
- 8-10 p.m.: 4-H static exhibits released.
- 10 p.m.: Industrial Building vendors released.
ADVERTISEMENT