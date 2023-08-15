Crow Wing County DFL Party to host live music variety show

BRAINERD — The Crow Wing County DFL Party will sponsor a musical variety show from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the new Lymon P. White Park on the river in Brainerd.

The event, titled More Variety=Better Society, will highlight many performers from all areas of the community.

The event will feature music, comedy, a live auction, youth activities, food and drinks.

Organizers aim to make this a celebration of diversity. It is being co-sponsored by the Empathy Coalition, a new group formed to support those in the community who may be marginalized because of their sexual orientation, gender, race, mental health or disabilities.

The event will feature Skarlett Woods at 8 p.m. along with Ahnicka Perez Krueger, Emily Hammer, Steven Wymore, Oaksey, Gaucho Gar, Kyle Unzeitig, Mackenzie Papillon-Renford and more.

Guests Jen Schultz, Julie Blaha and others will also make an appearance.

Funds from this event will go to support the Crow Wing County DFL.