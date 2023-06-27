Crosslake's fireworks to erupt July 1 from Sand Island

CROSSLAKE — The 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake will take place shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, launched from Sand Island on the south end of Cross Lake.

Tune into Skeeter 101.5FM radio to hear patriotic music simulcast to the fireworks. Watch the show from the water or from the shores of Cross Lake.

To donate to future fireworks shows, make checks payable to the PAL Foundation and mail them to: Crosslake Chamber, P.O. Box 315, Crosslake, MN 56442.

Read more local area news





Or visit crosslake.com to make a donation, or donate through Venmo by searching @CrosslakeChamber.

MusicBefore the fireworks, listen to Shane Martin playing modern county rock from 6-8 p.m. in the Crosslake Town Square band shell as part of the Music in the Square series sponsored by the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy the music while viewing the Legacy Gardens at Crosslake Town Square that were just completed in memory of community activists Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin.

Grandpa’s Run for the WalleyeAlso taking place Saturday, July 1, is the 26th annual Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye and Kids Sunfish Dash, based at the Crosslake Community Center.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The event will begin with the 10K run at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m., and the Kids Sunfish Dash at 9:45 a.m.

The 5K and 10K routes are USA Track & Field certified and professionally chip-timed. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome and water stops will be available along the routes.

Online registration is available by following the Run for the Walleye quick link at www.wapoa.org .

Participants can also sign up and pick up race packets from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the community center. Race day registration will be open at 7 a.m.

Registration cost for the 5K and 10K is $35. The registration fee for the Kids Sunfish Dash (up to age 10) is $10.

The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association sponsors the race and uses the proceeds to benefit fish habitat in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.