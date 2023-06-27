Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Crosslake's fireworks to erupt July 1 from Sand Island

Run for the Walleye also is July 1

CrosslakeFireworks_2023_Logo_RGB_FullColor_V01.jpg
Crosslake Fireworks
Contributed
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 5:57 AM

CROSSLAKE — The 53rd annual Celebrate America fireworks show in Crosslake will take place shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, July 1, launched from Sand Island on the south end of Cross Lake.

Tune into Skeeter 101.5FM radio to hear patriotic music simulcast to the fireworks. Watch the show from the water or from the shores of Cross Lake.

To donate to future fireworks shows, make checks payable to the PAL Foundation and mail them to: Crosslake Chamber, P.O. Box 315, Crosslake, MN 56442.

Read more local area news

Or visit crosslake.com to make a donation, or donate through Venmo by searching @CrosslakeChamber.

MusicBefore the fireworks, listen to Shane Martin playing modern county rock from 6-8 p.m. in the Crosslake Town Square band shell as part of the Music in the Square series sponsored by the Crosslake-Ideal Lions Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy the music while viewing the Legacy Gardens at Crosslake Town Square that were just completed in memory of community activists Linnea Anderson and Christine Sesin.

Grandpa’s Run for the WalleyeAlso taking place Saturday, July 1, is the 26th annual Grandpa’s Run for the Walleye and Kids Sunfish Dash, based at the Crosslake Community Center.

Headline News from The PineandLakes Echo Journal

The event will begin with the 10K run at 8:15 a.m., followed by the 5K run/walk at 8:30 a.m., and the Kids Sunfish Dash at 9:45 a.m.

The 5K and 10K routes are USA Track & Field certified and professionally chip-timed. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome and water stops will be available along the routes.

Online registration is available by following the Run for the Walleye quick link at www.wapoa.org .

Participants can also sign up and pick up race packets from 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the community center. Race day registration will be open at 7 a.m.

Registration cost for the 5K and 10K is $35. The registration fee for the Kids Sunfish Dash (up to age 10) is $10.

The Whitefish Area Property Owners Association sponsors the race and uses the proceeds to benefit fish habitat in the Whitefish Chain of Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
062323-whitefish-area-lodging-association-logo.jpg
Community
Whitefish Chain marketing group seeks to reach more short-term rental owners
June 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
2898747+essentialogo.png
Local
Essentia Health updates guidelines for hospital visitors
June 26, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Hasskamp Scholarship.jpg
Local
Pequot Lakes woman receives nursing scholarship
June 26, 2023 02:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Lending Library Donation 2023.jpg
Local
$1,647 donated to Hackensack Lending Library
June 26, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Bryan Welk
Local
Sheriff's Corner: Watch out for scams
June 25, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Bryan Welk
Pine River Council.JPG
Local
Pine River cracking down on long-term camping at city park
June 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
03_Ribbon Cutting-5067.jpg
Community
Fischer Cabin offers comfort and connection at Crosslake's Camp Knutson
June 23, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal