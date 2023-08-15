Crosslake workshop topic is how to protect loons

CROSSLAKE — The National Loon Center, Northern Waters Land Trust and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offer a summer workshop titled “From Land to Water: Conserving Minnesota’s Loons" as part of a loon restoration program.

The in-person workshop will be from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, with an outdoor field component on the National Loon Center's StewardShip on Cross Lake. Life jackets will be provided.

Attendees will learn how they can help with loon research and different ways to protect loons through this interactive workshop focused on Minnesota’s state bird and the freshwater ecosystems they depend on.

This workshop will give an overview of Minnesota loons, banding programs and habitat restoration efforts.

This workshop is free and open to the public. Spaces are limited. To participate, register online through the Northern Waters Land Trust website at northernwaterslandtrust.org/events .

For more information, call 218-547-4510 or email info@nwlt-mn.org .

This workshop is funded in part through the Land and Waters Preservation Trust.