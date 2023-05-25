99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Crosslake train club to host yard sale May 26-27

Most items won't be marked; make an offer

CROSSLAKE — The Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association train club in Crosslake will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the south side parking lot.

Household items, seasonal decor, planters, garden tools, tools, bedding and sheets, rugs, model train items and other items will be for sale.

Most items will not be marked; make an offer.

The club is at 36184 County Road 66.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
