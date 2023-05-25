Crosslake train club to host yard sale May 26-27

CROSSLAKE — The Northern Minnesota Railroad Heritage Association train club in Crosslake will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 27, in the south side parking lot.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Household items, seasonal decor, planters, garden tools, tools, bedding and sheets, rugs, model train items and other items will be for sale.

Most items will not be marked; make an offer.

The club is at 36184 County Road 66.