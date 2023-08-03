Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Crosslake Library to host book sale Aug. 4-5

Sale will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Crosslake Community Center

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Library will host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, at the Crosslake Community Center.

