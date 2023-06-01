99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Crosslake Garden Club to host annual plant sale June 3

Sale will take place from 8:30-11 a.m. at the community center

EchoJournalNEWS.JPG
Photo illustration / Shutterstock.com
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 4:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Garden Club's annual plant sale will be from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Crosslake Community Center picnic shelter.

All plants are locally grown or dug from club members' gardens, which provides easy transition to gardens since the plants are already acclimated to this area.

Read more 'Things To Do'

The sale will include perennials, annuals, vegetables and flowers.

The Crosslake Area Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Crosslake Community Center.

Revenues from the plant sale go toward educational presentations at the monthly meetings and donations to horticultural related nonprofit organizations within a 40-mile radius of Crosslake.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, follow the Crosslake Area Garden Club on Facebook.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
cass-sheriff-reports-2023.jpg
Local
Walker woman found safe
June 01, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Nisswa Memorial Day 5-29 4-copy.jpg
Local
Nisswa American Legion honors the fallen
June 01, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Mindi Brill Teacher of the Year May 2023.jpg
Local
Mindi Brill named Pequot Lakes Teacher of the Year
June 01, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
PL Track 5-23 1- Reese Laposky - copy.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: Pequot Lakes girls track takes first at home
June 01, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
0405track-lanes.jpg
Prep
Track and Field: 9 Tigers move on to sections
June 01, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
PL Graduation 2023 5.JPG
Local
140-plus graduate from Pequot Lakes High School
May 31, 2023 02:57 PM
 · 
By  Dan Determan
2023 Pine River Backus Graduation (8).JPG
Local
Pine River-Backus Class of 2023 resolves to stay true
May 31, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Travis G. Grimler