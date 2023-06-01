Crosslake Garden Club to host annual plant sale June 3

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Area Garden Club's annual plant sale will be from 8:30-11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Crosslake Community Center picnic shelter.

All plants are locally grown or dug from club members' gardens, which provides easy transition to gardens since the plants are already acclimated to this area.

The sale will include perennials, annuals, vegetables and flowers.

The Crosslake Area Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Crosslake Community Center.

Revenues from the plant sale go toward educational presentations at the monthly meetings and donations to horticultural related nonprofit organizations within a 40-mile radius of Crosslake.

For more information, follow the Crosslake Area Garden Club on Facebook.