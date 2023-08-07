Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Crosslake firefighters to host pig roast, car show

Cardboard boat races are also on tap Aug. 12 at Moonlite Bay

EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
PineandLakes Echo Journal
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 12:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Fire Department will host its annual pig roast and Show N Shine Car Display at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the fire hall.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Also happening that day are the annual cardboard boat races at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar in Crosslake.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
What To Read Next
Brayden Spiczka junior council member July 2023.JPG
Members Only
Local
Lake Country Faces: Pequot Lakes senior learning a lot as junior council member
5h ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Two Crosslake men appointed to state boards
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Community
Authors to flock to Hackensack book festival Aug. 12
1d ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080623-Vogts-Notes-proud.jpg
Columns
Vogt's Notes: From Baxter to Pequot Lakes and beyond, we can be proud
1d ago
 · 
By  Nancy Vogt
EchoJournalNEWS.jpg
Local
Two Crosslake men appointed to state boards
23h ago
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
080523-police-blotter-fireworks-fire.jpg
Local
Police Blotter: Aug. 5, 2023
2d ago
080523-last-windrow-one-more-musky-.jpg
Members Only
Columns
The Last Windrow: I might just have one more musky trip in me
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wetrosky