Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Art Club’s 38th annual Art Show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12, at the Crosslake Community Center.

Admission is free.

Read more 'Things To Do'





Members' work includes original art, prints, mini paintings, pottery and cards.

Paintings for sale raise money for student scholarships, plus there will be artwork door prizes and a gift shop.

This activity is possible through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.