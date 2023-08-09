Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Crosslake Art Club Art Show set Aug. 10-12

View and buy artworks at the Crosslake Community Center

Crosslake Art Club show August 2023.png
Crosslake Art Club works shown in August 2023.
Contributed / Crosslake Art Club
Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Today at 1:57 PM

CROSSLAKE — The Crosslake Art Club’s 38th annual Art Show will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 10-12, at the Crosslake Community Center.

Admission is free.

Read more 'Things To Do'

Members' work includes original art, prints, mini paintings, pottery and cards.

Paintings for sale raise money for student scholarships, plus there will be artwork door prizes and a gift shop.

This activity is possible through a grant from the Five Wings Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund.

Pineandlakes Echo Journal
By Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Pineandlakes Echo Journal." Often, the "Pineandlakes Echo Journal" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Send us your news or story ideas by emailing nancy.vogt@pineandlakes.com or calling 218-855-5877. Be sure to leave a message!
